Turkish para athletes have secured historic victories at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, matching the record of three gold medals set in Rio 2016. The country is now up for a record-breaking success.

On Sunday, Serkan Yildirim clinched Türkiye's first-ever gold in Para Athletics by winning the men's T12 100m final with a time of 10.70 seconds.

The 33-year-old, who previously dominated the 2024 World Para Athletics Championships in Japan, continued his streak by finishing just .01 second ahead of his American competitor Noah Malone.

Yildirim’s triumph in Paris is the latest chapter in a remarkable career that saw him switch from mainstream athletics to para-athletics due to deteriorating eyesight.

Meanwhile, para archer Oznur Cure Girdi became a Paralympic Games Champion after defeating Iran's Fatemeh Hemmati 144-141 in the women's compound bow final.

At just 26 years old, Cure Girdi’s victory comes 16 years after Gizem Girismen won Türkiye’s first gold medal in para archery at Beijing 2008.

In Para Taekwondo, Mahmut Bozteke made history by winning the men's K44 63kg gold medal on Saturday, beating Mongolia's Bolor-Erdene Ganbat with a score of 9-7.

27-year-old Bozteke, who began practising taekwondo in 2013, has quickly risen through the ranks, already holding four European championship golds.