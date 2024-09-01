WORLD
2 MIN READ
Wreckage of missing helicopter in far east Russia located, 17 bodies found
The helicopter had taken off from a base near the Vachkazhets volcano in the Kamchatka peninsula and was hit by a cyclone.
Wreckage of missing helicopter in far east Russia located, 17 bodies found
Russia’s Emergencies Ministry believes that 19 passengers and three crew members were on board. /Photo: TASS / Others
By Staff Reporter
September 1, 2024

Rescuers have located a helicopter that went missing in Russia’s far east with 22 people on board, officials said.

Russia’s emergencies ministry said on Sunday the bodies of 17 people have been found and that rescuers were continuing to search for the remaining occupants.

All those on board are presumed to have died, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said, citing the ministry, adding that the helicopter had likely crashed due to poor visibility in bad weather conditions.

“The wreckage of the previously missing helicopter was discovered from the air. It is located at an altitude of 900 metres near the place where it was last contacted,” the emergencies ministry wrote on Telegram.

RECOMMENDED

The Mi-8 helicopter took off close to the Vachkazhets volcano in the Kamchatka region on Saturday but did not arrive at its destination as scheduled, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency earlier said in a statement.

It said it believed that 19 passengers and three crew members were on board.

The Mi-8 is a two-engine helicopter designed in the 1960s. It is widely used in Russia, where crashes have been frequent, as well as in neighbouring countries and many other nations.

RelatedRussian helicopter crash in Syria kills two pilots – agencies
SOURCE:Reuters, AP
Explore
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan