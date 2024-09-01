Shanghai Museum has pulled in crowds this summer for an exhibition of ancient Egyptian relics including cat statues and other feline imagery, and which on Saturday nights allows up to 200 visitors to bring along their own four-legged friends.

Inspired by ancient Egyptians' worship of Bastet — often depicted as a cat — the museum has given cats the chance to interact with part of the exhibition called "The Secrets of Saqqara".

"Egyptian archaeological teams discovered a cat temple in Saqqara and unearthed many cat mummies and cat statues. So when we were planning the event, we had cats as a theme, and then came the idea for 'Meow Night'," said Shanghai Museum Deputy Director Li Feng.

The "Top of the Pyramids: Ancient Egyptian Civilization Exhibition" began on July 19 and runs until August 17, 2025, with "Meow Night" planned for at least 10 Saturdays. It has held six so far with tickets, including 200 bring-a-cat tickets, selling out each time.