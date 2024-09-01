CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Shanghai Museum welcomes feline visitors to view Egyptian cat imagery
Visitors bring their cats in carriers or pet strollers for "Meow Night" and can take them out for a photo opportunity next to a statue of Bastet.
Shanghai Museum welcomes feline visitors to view Egyptian cat imagery
A cat visitor poses with its owner in the entrance hall of Shanghai Museum's "Meow Night" in Shanghai, China, August 31, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 1, 2024

Shanghai Museum has pulled in crowds this summer for an exhibition of ancient Egyptian relics including cat statues and other feline imagery, and which on Saturday nights allows up to 200 visitors to bring along their own four-legged friends.

Inspired by ancient Egyptians' worship of Bastet — often depicted as a cat — the museum has given cats the chance to interact with part of the exhibition called "The Secrets of Saqqara".

"Egyptian archaeological teams discovered a cat temple in Saqqara and unearthed many cat mummies and cat statues. So when we were planning the event, we had cats as a theme, and then came the idea for 'Meow Night'," said Shanghai Museum Deputy Director Li Feng.

The "Top of the Pyramids: Ancient Egyptian Civilization Exhibition" began on July 19 and runs until August 17, 2025, with "Meow Night" planned for at least 10 Saturdays. It has held six so far with tickets, including 200 bring-a-cat tickets, selling out each time.

RelatedEgypt discovers ancient workshops, tombs in Saqqara necropolis
RECOMMENDED

Visitors bring their cats in carriers or pet strollers and can take them out only at designated areas , such as for a photo opportunity next to a statue of Bastet.

The cats are checked on entry to ensure up-to-date vaccinations and for signs of illness or stress. There are veterinarians onsite and rest areas for cats in case the stimulation from their night at the museum gets a bit much.

"It's very special that you can bring a cat with you," said visitor Qiu Jiakai who was attending "Meow Night" with one-year-old puss An Mao.

"I listened to the narrator's introduction saying ... many of today's pet cats are related to the cats domesticated in ancient Egypt. So I thought I would have to bring my cat here to see its ancestors and the cat goddess," she said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan