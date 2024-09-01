CLIMATE
Deadly storm sweeps through Japan, bringing heavy rainfall for days
Tropical Storm Shansan first made landfall three days ago, on Thursday, with six people killed and one missing. Shansan triggered heavy rains in Japan, even in places not in its path.
People wade through a flooded street as the city was hit by heavy rain in Ogaki, central Japan, Aug. 31, 2024, following a tropical storm in the area. / Photo: Kyodo News via AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
September 1, 2024

Tropical Storm Shanshan brought torrential rain Sunday to Japan ’s Shizuoka area southwest of Tokyo, as weather officials warned it would linger for several more days.

Shanshan had packed maximum winds of 65 kph (40 mph) when it made landfall Thursday, leaving six dead and landslides, flooded rivers, torn branches and scattered debris in its path. In southwestern Japan, people were busy cleaning up muddied homes and throwing out broken appliances.

One person was missing and 127 people were injured, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, which compiles reports from local governments.

Shanshan was traveling extremely slowly and barely moving Sunday evening, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

It triggered rainfall in an extensive area, even in places not in its path, such as the northernmost main island of Hokkaido, according to the agency. Some homes became lopsided as roofs caved in, while vehicles passed through brown water.

Landslide warnings

Shanshan initially crept across the southwestern islands of Kyushu and Shikoku, then reached the main island of Honshu, meandering into coastal waters but later moving back onto land.

Landslide warnings were issued in parts of Hamamatsu and Izu cities in Shizuoka prefecture, 180 kilometres (110 miles) southwest of Tokyo, and Yokohama in Kanagawa, a port city near Tokyo, as well as at-risk spots in Tokyo.

People living in areas at risk for landslides were told to evacuate to local stadiums and community centres. Shanshan was expected to gradually move north Monday then out over the Sea of Japan.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Shanshan was weakening, but another storm was developing near the Philippines, which could grow into a typhoon.

