Tropical Storm Shanshan brought torrential rain Sunday to Japan ’s Shizuoka area southwest of Tokyo, as weather officials warned it would linger for several more days.

Shanshan had packed maximum winds of 65 kph (40 mph) when it made landfall Thursday, leaving six dead and landslides, flooded rivers, torn branches and scattered debris in its path. In southwestern Japan, people were busy cleaning up muddied homes and throwing out broken appliances.

One person was missing and 127 people were injured, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, which compiles reports from local governments.

Shanshan was traveling extremely slowly and barely moving Sunday evening, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

It triggered rainfall in an extensive area, even in places not in its path, such as the northernmost main island of Hokkaido, according to the agency. Some homes became lopsided as roofs caved in, while vehicles passed through brown water.