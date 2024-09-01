WORLD
2 MIN READ
Moscow doubts Trump could end Ukraine war in 24 hours
‘I don't think there is a magic wand, nothing can be done within 24 hours,’ says Kremlin spokesperson.
Moscow doubts Trump could end Ukraine war in 24 hours
Kremlin spokesperson Peskov said ending the Russia-Ukraine war overnight as Trump asserts “is from the realm of fantasy”. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
September 1, 2024

The Kremlin expressed doubt that former President Donald Trump would be able to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours if elected again.

“I don't think there is a magic wand. Nothing can be done within 24 hours,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin, a fragment of which was shared on his Telegram.

Peskov said: “If we assume that the next US president makes a statement during his inauguration speech that the US stops its support for Ukraine, stops all military aid programs and calls on the parties to sit down at the negotiating table, then, in general, by the morning, something in someone's brain will change, especially in Kiev.”

He added: "This could lead to significant shifts in the situation, particularly in Kiev."

RECOMMENDED

Trump has repeatedly asserted that he can end the Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours.

“But, of course, the Democrats are more predictable. And what (Russian President Vladimir) Putin said about (US President Joe) Biden's predictability applies to almost all Democrats, including Ms. (Kamala) Harris,” Peskov went on to say.

He added it is possible to predict that the West’s current policy toward Russia will continue.

RelatedTrump sees time ripe for US to 'force peace' between Ukraine, Russia
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan