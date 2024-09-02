WORLD
3 MIN READ
Weather caused helicopter crash killing Iran’s president — official report
The investigation into the helicopter crash that killed former President Raisi determined that adverse weather conditions caused the accident, with no emergency messages or distress signals from the pilot.
Weather caused helicopter crash killing Iran’s president — official report
The helicopter crash killing Raisi was attributed to complex climatic conditions in northern Iran. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
September 2, 2024

The final report from the commission investigating the helicopter crash that resulted in the death of Iran's former President Ebrahim Raisi in May has concluded that the incident was caused by adverse weather conditions.

The commission, which included specialised military and civilian experts, submitted the report on Sunday, attributing the crash to the "complex climatic and atmospheric conditions" typical of spring in northwestern Iran.

Raisi, along with then-Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and their companions, all perished when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed in the mountains near the city of Tabriz on May 19.

The group was returning from a ceremony at the Azerbaijan border following the inauguration of a major dam project.

Following the crash, a commission was established to investigate the causes and details of the accident, which subsequently led to a snap presidential election in the country.

RelatedAfter crash, attention shifts to US-made helicopter carrying Iran's Raisi

'Instructions followed'

RECOMMENDED

The commission's report stated that the inclement weather conditions in northern Iran during spring led to the sudden formation of a dense mass of fog, which caused the helicopter to collide with a mountain.

The report indicated that all documents and records related to the helicopter's maintenance were reviewed, and everything was found to be in accordance with the required standards.

Additionally, the documents and correspondence related to the mission of the high-ranking team aboard the helicopter were found to be "in compliance with necessary instructions, guidelines, rules, and standards."

The report affirmed that the helicopter "followed the planned route and did not deviate from it," noting that weather reports from the day of the accident and the previous day were also examined.

Information from the helicopter's cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and flight data recorder (FDR) was analysed, and it was confirmed that no emergency messages or distress signals were issued by the pilot.

The investigation found no evidence of suspicious activity or signs of sabotage, including the possibility of the helicopter being targeted or subjected to electronic warfare.

Raisi served as Iran's president for three years and was succeeded by Masoud Pezeshkian following his victory in a snap presidential election in June.

RelatedWhat could have led to the helicopter crash that killed Iran's president?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan