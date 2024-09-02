Floods and landslides killed 11 people after a fierce tropical storm dumped heavy rain on the Philippines for a second day, officials said Monday.

Tropical Storm Yagi brushed past the Bicol region southeast of Manila overnight Sunday and was expected to make a landfall later Monday on the northeast coast of the main island of Luzon.

As a precaution, schools and government offices across the capital Manila were shut for the day, while ferry services in affected areas were suspended and 29 domestic flights cancelled due to the weather.

Three people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in a landslide Monday in Antipolo, near the equally rain-soaked capital, city information officer Relly Bonifacio said.

He said the bodies of four other people, all drowning victims, were recovered Monday in three other areas of the hilly community, hours after creeks overflowed overnight.

The Bicol city of Naga was also hard-hit, with a man electrocuted as floodwaters rose and a baby girl drowning, rescuers said.

"The floods were above head height in some areas," Joshua Tuazon of the city's public safety office said, adding that hundreds of res idents had been rescued.

Risk of giant coastal waves