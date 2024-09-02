A nationwide strike has swept across Israel, intensifying pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach an immediate ceasefire and prisoner-hostage exchange deal with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Histadrut, or the General Federation of Labour in Israel, initiated the strike on Monday to amplify public outcry for the release of hostages held in Gaza.

According to Israel's public broadcaster KAN, the strike has spread rapidly across the country after massive protests the previous evening.

More than half a million Israelis took to the streets in cities such as Tel Aviv, demanding immediate government action.

Widespread frustration

The one-day strike, which follows the recovery of the bodies of six Israeli hostages from Gaza, represents a significant escalation by the Histadrut, reflecting widespread frustration with the government's handling of the hostage crisis.

In response, the Israeli government has petitioned the Supreme Court to cancel the strike, according to Haaretz.

The strike also affected the country's main transportation hub, Ben-Gurion International Airport, where flights were suspended for two hours on Monday morning.

The closure, from 8:00 am to 10:00 am (0500 GMT to 0700 GMT), could have lasting impacts on travel throughout the week.