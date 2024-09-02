Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his New Zealand counterpart Chris Luxon said they were united in calling for an immediate ceasefire in the 11-month Israeli war in Gaza and finding a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

"We both are very united in calling for an immediate ceasefire, getting the parties around the negotiating table and finding a two-state solution," Luxon said at a joint press conference.

Luxon is on a three-day visit to Malaysia.