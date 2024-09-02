WORLD
Malaysia, New Zealand call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Ibrahim and Luxon urge US to adopt a more forceful position in pushing for a ceasefire.
A Palestinian walks amidst the rubble of buildings destroyed after an Israeli strike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, September 1, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 2, 2024

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his New Zealand counterpart Chris Luxon said they were united in calling for an immediate ceasefire in the 11-month Israeli war in Gaza and finding a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

"We both are very united in calling for an immediate ceasefire, getting the parties around the negotiating table and finding a two-state solution," Luxon said at a joint press conference.

Luxon is on a three-day visit to Malaysia.

Anwar said prospects for a ceasefire did not look encouraging at present, saying there was a lack of commitment from countries, particularly the United States, who could exert their influence to stop the conflict.

"The only hope is to engage the United States to take a stronger stance," Anwar said.

RelatedMassive nationwide strike pressures Netanyahu to reach hostage deal
SOURCE:Reuters
