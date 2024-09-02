CLIMATE
Intense monsoon rains, floods kill over two dozen in southern India
Rains cause widespread destruction every year, but experts say the climate crisis is shifting weather patterns and increasing the number of extreme weather events.
Traffic moves through a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India, August 22, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 2, 2024

Intense monsoon rains and floods in India's southern states have killed at least 25 people, with thousands rescued and taken to relief camps, disaster officials said.

At least 16 people have been killed in Telangana state, and nine in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh in the past two days.

"Lots of houses have been damaged as well," said Y. Nagi Reddy, director general of Telangana's disaster response and fire service on Monday, noting there had been 400 millimetres of rainfall within the past 24 hours.

Around 3,800 people have been rescued in Telangana and moved to relief camps.

Rescue operations in process

India's air force said on Monday it had flown in more than 200 rescue officers and 30 tonnes of emergency aid to both states.

Rains cause widespread destruction every year, but experts say climate crisis is shifting weather patterns and increasing the number of extreme weather events.

Last week, at least 28 people were killed over three days in the western state of Gujarat.

The northeastern state of Tripura was also hit by floods and landslides in August, with more than 20 people killed.

In neighbouring Bangladesh, downriver from India, floods killed at least 40 people over the same period, with nearly 300,000 residents taking refuge in emergency shelters.

SOURCE:AFP
