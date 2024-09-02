Archaeologists have uncovered traces of a settlement dating back approximately 6,000 years during excavations at Degirmenler Mound in Erzurum, eastern Türkiye.

"We first uncovered a medieval cemetery at a fill depth of approximately 1.5 meters, after which the Iron Age layer began," said excavation coordinator Associate Professor Gulsah Altunkaynak, adding that they encountered much more architectural fill than expected.

"Degirmenler Mound will likely provide a more extensive Kura-Araxes fill, allowing us to obtain findings we have not seen before," added Altunkaynak, who is also an archaeologist at the Erzurum Museum.

The Kura-Araxes culture is a prehistoric culture that flourished in the South Caucasus and surrounding areas during the late Neolithic and early Bronze Age, approximately from 3400 to 2000 BCE.

Since July 1, excavations in the area have uncovered settlement layers, human and animal bones, and ceramics, which are being analysed.