The Turkish state aid agency has distributed aid packages to 3,000 families in Bangladesh as the South Asian country grapples with severe flooding.

The aid packages included essential food items, water purification tablets, and hygiene kits, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) said in a statement on Monday.

Families in the flood-affected cities of Feni, Lakshmipur, and Noakhali received the packages, distributed with the help of local authorities, fire departments, and non-governmental organisations.

TIKA also sent a mobile clinic, expected to remain in the region for at least another month to address the risk of infectious diseases and post-disaster trauma.

Millions affected, displaced