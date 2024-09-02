At least two people in northeastern India have been killed in an insurgent attack using drones that also left her eight-year-old daughter and several others injured, according to local officials.

"In an unprecedented attack in Koutruk, Imphal West, alleged Kuki militants have deployed numerous RPGs using high-tech drones," the police in the state of Manipur said late on Sunday night.

According to police, while bombings using drones have commonly been used in "general warfare", the recent deployment of drones to deploy "explosives against security forces and the civilians marks a significant escalation".

The state police and Home Department said two civilians, including a woman, were killed, while six others, including four civilians, were injured.

"The involvement of highly trained professionals, possibly with technical expertise and support, cannot be ruled out. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and the police are prepared to respond to any contingency that may arise," the Manipur Police said.