Over 600,000 children in Gaza are deeply traumatised and living in rubble amid a devastating Israeli offensive, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said.

"Boys and girls around the region are going back to UNRWA schools except in Gaza," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on X on Monday.

"They continue to be deprived of learning + schooling. Half of them used to be in UNRWA schools."

The Israeli army launched a brutal military offensive on Gaza following an October 7 Hamas attack, killing more than 40,700, mostly women and children, and injuring over 94,100 others.

"The longer children stay out of school, the higher the risk of a lost generation, fueling resentment and extremism," Lazzarini warned.

The UNRWA chief said more than 70 percent of schools run by the UN agency in Gaza were destroyed or damaged.

"The vast majority of our schools are now overcrowded shelters with hundreds of thousands of displaced families. They cannot be used for learning," Lazzarini said.

"With no ceasefire, children are likely to fall prey to exploitation," he said, calling on the international community to prevent a repeat of what has occurred in other conflicts around the world.