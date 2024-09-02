TÜRKİYE
President Erdogan signals constitutional reform for Türkiye
Turkish president has repeatedly called for a new civilian constitution, saying the country should move beyond the current one that was shaped by military junta after the1980 coup.
Erdogan warned against the rise of hate and divisive politics, urging political actors to recognise that such strategies "do not benefit our democracy or our nation." / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
September 2, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for comprehensive constitutional reform, asserting that the time has come for Türkiye to move beyond its "current constitution."

“We are sincere in our efforts to introduce a new constitution and Türkiye is ready for it,” Erdogan said on Monday at the opening ceremony of the new judicial year’s opening in the capital Ankara.

“We must get rid of our coup-era Constitution,” Erdogan stressed.

He also emphasised the government's commitment to preparing a new constitution that will guide the country into the future "without making any distinctions."

The current constitution introduced a military junta after the 1980 military coup.

President Erdogan has consistently advocated for drafting a new constitution under civilian governance.

“Predictable, solution-oriented justice system”

Additionally, Erdogan warned against the rise of hate and divisive politics, urging politicians to recognise that such strategies "do not benefit our democracy or our nation," and called for a shift towards more constructive political discourse.

Discussing the judicial priorities of his administration, Erdogan highlighted the importance of a “predictable and solution-oriented justice system” that operates within "reasonable timeframes.”

He noted that these elements will be an area of focus moving forward.

Erdogan also underscored his administration’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, declaring: "We have not and will not allow those who try to replace the principle of the rule of law with the law of the powerful."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
