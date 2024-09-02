Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for comprehensive constitutional reform, asserting that the time has come for Türkiye to move beyond its "current constitution."

“We are sincere in our efforts to introduce a new constitution and Türkiye is ready for it,” Erdogan said on Monday at the opening ceremony of the new judicial year’s opening in the capital Ankara.

“We must get rid of our coup-era Constitution,” Erdogan stressed.

He also emphasised the government's commitment to preparing a new constitution that will guide the country into the future "without making any distinctions."

The current constitution introduced a military junta after the 1980 military coup.

President Erdogan has consistently advocated for drafting a new constitution under civilian governance.