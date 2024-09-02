President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine's Western allies should not only allow their weapons to be used for strikes deep inside Russia, but also supply Kiev with more of the arms themselves.

Ukraine has long urged partners to allow it to fire Western weapons at targets far into enemy territory, and those calls have grown louder as Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian energy installations, other infrastructure and residential buildings intensify.

After a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday, Zelenskyy said Kiev was "more positive" about the prospects of getting such permission.

"For today, only to allow – is also not enough," he said, adding that allies should ensure deliveries of weapons to use for such attacks. "We didn't get everything we would like to use," Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy added that some agreements on supplies had not been fulfilled.

He said he discussed with Schoof strengthening Ukraine's air defences. He mentioned there were "some ideas" on how to increase the fleet of F-16 jets donated by allies, one of which was lost in a crash in Ukraine last week.

"We will keep providing air defence equipment, and F-16s, and funding for munitions," Schoof said.