WORLD
1 MIN READ
Multiple deaths after suicide blast in Afghan capital Kabul: police
The blast took place in the capital's southwestern area of Darul Aman.
Multiple deaths after suicide blast in Afghan capital Kabul: police
Zadran also stated that 13 people were injured in the blast.  / Photo: AFP Archive / AFP
By Emir Isci
September 2, 2024

An explosion in Afghanistan's capital Kabul killed six people, the country's interior ministry and police said.

"This afternoon, a person wearing explosives on his body detonated," Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran posted on social media platform X on Monday.

RECOMMENDED

Zadran also stated that six people were killed in the blast, including a woman, and 13 were injured.

"Details will be shared later," spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qaniee told Reuters over the phone, adding that the blast took place in the southwestern area of Darul Aman.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan