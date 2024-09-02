WORLD
2 MIN READ
Erdogan congratulates Aliyev on parliamentary election victory
Election results demonstrate trust of Azerbaijani people in Ilham Aliyev, his ruling New Azerbaijan Party, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan congratulates Aliyev on parliamentary election victory
According to initial results, YAP, led by Aliyev, won 68 seats in the 125-seat National Assembly./ Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
September 2, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev over victory in Sunday's parliamentary elections.

In a phone call with Aliyev on Monday, Erdogan said the election results demonstrate the trust of Azerbaijani people in Aliyev and his ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Erdogan praised the "democratic and peaceful atmosphere" in which the elections took place.

The Turkish president also underlined the importance of holding the elections across all of the country’s sovereign territories, including the regions liberated from Armenian occupation.

RECOMMENDED

These elections are seen as a major milestone for Azerbaijan, symbolising the country's full territorial sovereignty after decades of conflict.

According to initial results, YAP, led by Aliyev, won 68 seats in the 125-seat National Assembly.

RelatedAzerbaijan's ruling party dominates parliamentary election: initial results
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan