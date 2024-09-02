An independent UN expert has warned that Israel's "genocidal violence" in Gaza risked spreading to other parts of the occupied Palestinian territory amid a large-scale military offensive in the occupied West Bank.

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the rights situation in the Palestinian territories, warned in a statement on Monday that Israel's recent intensification of its operations in the occupied West Bank, which is separated from Gaza by Israeli territory, marked "a dangerous escalation".

"Israel's genocidal violence risks leaking out of Gaza and into the occupied Palestinian territory as a whole," she said.

"The writing is on the wall, and we cannot continue to ignore it. There is mounting evidence that no Palestinian is safe under Israel's unfettered control."

Albanese, who is an independent expert appointed by the UN Human Rights Council but who does not speak on behalf of the United Nations, has repeatedly accused Israel of committing genocide in its war on Gaza.

Violence has surged in the occupied West Bank during Israel's war on Gaza sparked by Palestinian resistance group Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel.

Monday's statement came after days of surging violence, with the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry saying on Monday that at least 26 Palestinians had been killed since last Wednesday, when Israel launched simultaneous raids across the northern West Bank.