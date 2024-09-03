WORLD
Putin touches down in Mongolia for high-stakes diplomatic visit
Russian President's visit, scheduled to last two days, will feature a series of bilateral meetings aimed at addressing key issues.
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
September 3, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Mongolia for his first visit which underscores ongoing diplomatic engagements and efforts to strengthen ties with Mongolia.

"Vladimir Putin arrived in Mongolia on an official visit at the invitation of President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, to attend celebrations of the 85th anniversary of the joint victory of the Soviet and Mongolian armed forces over the Japanese militarists on the Khalkhin Gol River," the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

Putin's visit will last two days, and on Tuesday, several bilateral meetings are scheduled, including with Khurelsukh, as well as signing some documents and laying flowers at the monument to Marshal of the Soviet Union Georgy Zhukov.

"During their talks, the two leaders will discuss prospects for further developing Russian-Mongolian relations of comprehensive strategic partnership and will exchange views on current international and regional issues," the Kremlin said.

Putin is also expected to hold talks with Mongolia's parliament speaker, Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan and Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene.

Putin's visit to Mongolia came despite an arrest warrant issued by the ICC. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Mongolia's "failure to arrest" visiting Putin dealt a severe blow to the international criminal law system.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
