Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Mongolia for his first visit which underscores ongoing diplomatic engagements and efforts to strengthen ties with Mongolia.

"Vladimir Putin arrived in Mongolia on an official visit at the invitation of President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, to attend celebrations of the 85th anniversary of the joint victory of the Soviet and Mongolian armed forces over the Japanese militarists on the Khalkhin Gol River," the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

Putin's visit will last two days, and on Tuesday, several bilateral meetings are scheduled, including with Khurelsukh, as well as signing some documents and laying flowers at the monument to Marshal of the Soviet Union Georgy Zhukov.