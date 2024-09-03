Tuesday, September 3, 2024

1824 GMT — Hundreds of protesters have gathered in central Tel Aviv for a third consecutive night, calling on the Israeli government to reach a ceasefire deal that would bring home the remaining captives held in Gaza.

A new wave of protests erupted after Israel said it recovered the bodies of six captives.

Tuesday’s protest took place a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his insistence that Israel retains control of Gaza’s border with Egypt.

Hamas has demanded a full Israeli withdrawal as part of any deal. Protesters say that time is running out to save the captives still alive in Gaza. Israel estimates that Hamas is holding about 65 living prisoners, in addition to the remains of some 35 others.

1926 GMT — Turkish official calls for global response to Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza

Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun condemned Israel’s genocide in Gaza, urging the international community to unite in opposition to what he described as ongoing barbarism.

Altun used the hashtag "333rd day of genocide" to make his comments on the 333rd day of Israel's war on Gaza.

"Do not remain silent for Gaza. Because one of humanity's darkest moments is unfolding in Gaza," he wrote. "The attacks that have been ongoing for 333 days have razed to ground cities."

He stated that Israeli forces have bombed mosques, churches, schools, and hospitals with no regard for civilian life, exposing Tel Aviv for deliberately targeting journalists covering the situation in the Palestinian enclave.

"Gazans are being subjected to genocide before the eyes of the world," he said.

1838 GMT — US State Department urges finalisation of hostage deal in Gaza

The United States State Department said that it is time to finalise a hostage deal between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, in Gaza after the deaths of the six hostages this weekend.

"There are dozens of hostages still remaining in Gaza, still waiting for a deal that will bring them home. This is time to finalize that deal," spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a news conference.

1815 GMT — Gaza ceasefire proposal calls for partial removal of Israeli troops from Philadelphi Corridor: US

An Israeli proposal to end the war in Gaza included the withdrawal of Israeli forces from densely populated areas along a critical strip of land between Gaza and Egypt, the White House said.

"The deal says that they have to remove IDF from all densely populated areas in phase one, that includes densely populated areas around or adjacent to the Philadelphi Corridor, or where it intersects with those densely populated areas. That's what the proposal says. That's the proposal that was put forth at the end of May," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

1813 GMT — Israeli authorities impede UN-led assessment in West Bank

The United Nations warned about the Israeli army's continued "use of lethal war-like tactics" in the occupied West Bank and said humanitarian assessments by aid groups were denied by authorities.

"Today, multiple organisations mobilised by OCHA (Office of Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) were set to carry out an assessment in Jenin but were denied access by the Israeli authorities," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Dujarric warned that "access impediments are impacting the ability to provide meaningful humanitarian response,” citing the OCHA. "The movement of ambulances and medical teams has been impeded and delayed since the onset of the now-week-long operation.”

Dujarric also stressed that the Israeli army's "lethal war-like tactics," including airstrikes, are leading to "people being killed, injured, displaced or deprived of access to basic services."

"Operations have now resumed in Tulkarem, while continuing in Jenin.

1719 GMT — Jordan, Qatar condemn Netanyahu's accusations against Egypt as hindering ceasefire efforts

Jordan and Qatar condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s accusations that weapons are being smuggled to the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, through the Egyptian border.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry expressed its rejection of Netanyahu's statements about the Philadelphi Corridor -- a demilitarised area along Egypt’s border with Gaza -- indicating they are “baseless allegations aimed at obstructing the mediation efforts undertaken by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to reach a swap deal leading to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.”

It confirmed its “full solidarity with Egypt in confronting all Israeli claims.”

The ministry rejected "all claims promoted by Israeli officials in futile attempts to justify the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the occupied West Bank” and considers the accusations a “condemnable incitement and an escalation that aggravates the serious tension in the region.”

1503 GMT —Deadly Israeli strike hits Gaza college sheltering displaced

At least seven Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a college building housing displaced people in Gaza City, a medical source has said.

The attack targeted the Namaa College building, where hundreds of displaced Palestinians have taken shelter northwest of Gaza City, the source added.

"There is a threat from the Israeli army to strike the college again," the Palestinian Civil Defense Agency warned in a statement. According to witnesses, one of the college buildings was destroyed in the Israeli attack.

"The targeted area was crowded with residents and displaced people," an eyewitness told Anadolu.

1612 GMT — UK’s limited arms ban for Israel 'falls short': Muslim Council of Britain

The head of the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) said that a recent announcement by the United Kingdom that it will suspend 30 of 350 export licences in arms sales to Israel is a "small but important step" toward ensuring adherence to international law.

Zara Mohammed emphasised the devastating effect of the Israeli bombardment on civilian lives in Gaza and argued that the UK’s decision, while her group welcomed, falls far short of what is needed.

"It comes at a time when the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 40,000; too many lives have been lost and injured due to Israeli bombardment," said Mohammed.

The UK government announced a restriction on arms sales to Israel in a significant yet limited policy shift. The move, which represents 1 percent of the UK's arms trade with Israel, comes amid growing international concern about the escalating conflict in Gaza.

Despite the move, Mohammed expressed deep concern about the continuing flow of arms from the UK to Israel, noting that the restricted licenses represent a fraction of the total arms trade.

1539 GMT — 'Beyond shameful:' Pro-Palestinian MPs criticise UK’s delayed move

The United Kingdom's decision to partially suspend arms sales to Israel has elicited a range of responses from pro-Palestinian MPs in the Independent Alliance group and the Labour Party, expressing both criticism and cautious approval.

At least five of the seven Labour MPs who had their party whips withdrawn in July for rebelling against a vote on the two-child benefit cap have voiced their opinions on the government's suspension of 30 arms licenses to Israel, which has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza since a cross-border attack by Hamas last October.

The lawmakers, including Zara Sultana, Apsana Begum, and Imran Hussain, underscored the need for a more comprehensive halt to arms exports.

Sultana on X criticised the government for not taking decisive action. She highlighted a recent incident in which an Israeli F-35 fighter jet, partly manufactured in Britain, was used in an attack on a "safe zone" in Gaza that resulted in 90 casualties.

Despite this, the UK government chose not to suspend licenses related to F-35s.

1519 GMT — Israeli finance minister plans 2025 spending cuts to fund Gaza war

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that the 2025 state budget will feature steep spending cuts as the government tries to balance fiscal responsibility with a need to finance Israel's ongoing war on Gaza.

The minister has been under pressure from the Bank of Israel and investors seeking clarity on fiscal policy for next year.

The central bank has been calling for spending cuts and tax hikes or other ways to bring in more revenue. But Smotrich has said that during a war it was wrong to raise taxes.

Speaking at a news conference, Smotrich outlined only his main focus points while formulating the budget, which he said would be ready for a cabinet vote in early October and an initial parliamentary vote in mid-November. Full approval by lawmakers would be at the end of December, he said.

1435 GMT — UN refugee agency chief calls for immediate protection of Palestinians

The chief of the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has called for the protection of Palestinian civilians amid a deadly Israeli offensive in the occupied northern West Bank.

"For more than six days now, Jenin has been ravaged by violence destruction. This is causing loss of life and injuries, including among civilians severe damage to infrastructure," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on X.

"I call for the immediate protection of civilians across the West Bank, including in the north," he added.

The Israeli army launched a major military operation in the northern West Bank on Wednesday, the largest in two decades, killing at least 30 people and causing massive destruction in the area.

"Residents have limited access to food, water and medicine," Lazzarini said, adding that UNRWA is working with partners to deliver urgently needed aid to residents.

1338 GMT — Egypt rejects Netanyahu's claims of weapon smuggling to Hamas

Egypt has rejected claims by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu that weapons were being smuggled to Hamas through its border.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry called Netanyahu’s accusations an attempt to hinder mediation efforts to reach a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal.

On Monday, Netanyahu renewed his refusal to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor, a demilitarised area along Egypt’s border with Gaza. The Israeli premier claimed that the corridor was a “lifeline” for Hamas to rearm.

Cairo accused Netanyahu of "trying to involve Egypt to divert Israeli public opinion and obstruct a ceasefire and captive swap deal, as well as hindering mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the US."

1349 GMT — Four journalists injured by Israeli army fire in West Bank

Four Palestinian journalists have been injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank town of Kafr Dan, the Red Crescent Society said.

The society said that two journalists were treated on the spot by its medics while two others were transferred to the hospital.