Israeli army has abducted at least 98 Palestinian journalists since the start of Israel's carnage in besieged Gaza, including 52 still languishing in Israeli jails, a prisoners' group said.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners' Society, a non-governmental organisation advocating for prisoners' rights, said on Monday among the detained journalists, 15 are being held under administrative detention, including six female journalists and at least 17 journalists from Gaza.

The Israeli policy of administrative detention allows Israeli authorities to extend the detention of a Palestinian prisoner indefinitely without charge or trial.

The statement noted that among the journalist detainees from Gaza are Nidal Al-Wahidi and Haitham Abdelwahid, who were subjected to forced disappearance with no information about their conditions.

War on journalists