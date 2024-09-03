Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that Israeli forces must retain control over the Philadelphi Corridor along the Egypt-Gaza border, vowing "not to give in to pressure" over the issue in Gaza ceasefire talks.

"The achievement of the war's objectives goes through the Philadelphi Corridor," he said at a televised press conference on Monday.

"Control of the Philadelphi axis guarantees that the hostages will not be smuggled out of Gaza," he added.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas is demanding a complete Israeli withdrawal from the area as part of the stalled talks mediated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt.

"I will not give in to pressure," Netanyahu said, referring to the strategic Philadelphi Corridor.

In response, US officials involved in negotiating a hostage release-ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas said that Netanyahu torpedoed their efforts, CNN reported.