UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government said it's suspending exports of some weapons to Israel because they could be used to break international law — a move with limited military impact intended to increase pressure by Israel's frustrated allies for an end to the war in Gaza.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said on Monday the UK government had concluded there is a "clear risk" some items could be used to "commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law".

He told lawmakers the decision related to about 30 of 350 existing export licenses for equipment "that we assess is for use in the current conflict in Gaza", including parts for military planes, helicopters and drones, along with items used for ground targeting.

The decision wasn't "a determination of innocence or guilt" about whether Israel had broken international law, and wasn't an arms embargo, he said.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on X: "Deeply disheartened to learn of the sanctions placed by the U.K. Government on export licenses to Israel's defense establishment."

The United Kingdom is among a number of Israel's longstanding allies whose governments are under growing pressure to halt weapons exports because of the toll of the nearly 11-month-old war in Gaza. More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

British firms sell a relatively small amount of weapons and components to Israel compared to major suppliers such as the US and Germany. Earlier this year, the government said military exports to Israel amounted to 42 million pounds ($53 million) in 2022.

But the UK is one of Israel's closest allies, so the decision carries some symbolic significance. The military affairs correspondent for Israel's Channel 13 TV said that the move could become more serious if other allies follow suit.

Related European countries continue to arm Israel as its attacks on Gaza intensify

Belated move