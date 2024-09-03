A Hamas official reportedly informed a Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson that the US plans to continue the current talks for two more weeks before ending them if no compromise is reached, describing this move as extremely dangerous and a setback for ceasefire talks.

"The US has told us they will continue the current talks for two more weeks and then end them if there is no resolution," the Turkish spokesperson has announced.

"This call is extremely dangerous because it means we will be back to square one," he said.

"We (Hamas) said we would negotiate within the framework of July 2. Israel, however, is going backwards from the May 24/25 document and Biden's plan approved by the UN General Security Council," the ministry official said, citing the Hamas official.

"We cannot accept this."

In June, the UN Security Council adopted US-backed Resolution 2735, proposing a comprehensive three-phase ceasefire deal to end the war in Gaza.

However, Israel was not willing to implement it, and as a reaction, Netanyahu cancelled his visit to Washington after the US did not veto it.

'US seeks Gaza truce, but isn't pressuring Israel'

The Hamas official also criticised Washington for insufficient efforts for a ceasefire agreement.

The US might be sincere in its efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement due to regional security concerns and the upcoming presidential elections, the Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson has said, citing the Hamas official.

