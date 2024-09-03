The trophies of the Turkish stage of the L'Etape by Tour de France series, one of the most prestigious races in cycling, have been crafted in Mardin, an eastern province of Türkiye.

The Turkish stage of the L'Etape by Tour de France series, the special concept of the Tour de France, will be held in Istanbul on October 19-20 this year, marking its debut in Türkiye.

Thousands of athletes from at least 30 countries are expected to participate the race, which will consist of 106.8 kilometres of ‘Long’, 55.8 kilometres of ‘Short’ and 6.7 kilometres of ‘Family and Kids’ routes.

Mardin, with the support of Governor Tuncay Akkoyun, participated as a cultural partner in the competition, which will make a great contribution to the promotion of Türkiye and is expected to reach more than 50 million people.

The trophies, which will be awarded at the end of the competition, were designed by Ibrahim Halil Eldem, a designer based in Mardin.

Mardin's rich historical heritage

Eldem, the competition’s Türkiye leg’s creative director, said that they are excited to host such a major international cycling race in Türkiye.

Noting that the race will be held in Türkiye for the first time this year and will be broadcast on all international sports channels, Eldem said the race will be broadcast in 70 countries and more than 50 million interactions are expected.

Eldem revealed that he devoted several days to conceptualising the trophy, drawing inspiration from the region’s rich historical heritage.