CULTURE
4 MIN READ
Trophies for L'Etape Türkiye by Tour de France handcrafted in Mardin
Mardin participated as a cultural partner in the competition, which is expected to reach more than 50 million people.
Trophies for L'Etape Türkiye by Tour de France handcrafted in Mardin
The trophies, which will be awarded at the end of the competition, were designed by Ibrahim Halil Eldem, a designer based in Mardin. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
September 3, 2024

The trophies of the Turkish stage of the L'Etape by Tour de France series, one of the most prestigious races in cycling, have been crafted in Mardin, an eastern province of Türkiye.

The Turkish stage of the L'Etape by Tour de France series, the special concept of the Tour de France, will be held in Istanbul on October 19-20 this year, marking its debut in Türkiye.

Thousands of athletes from at least 30 countries are expected to participate the race, which will consist of 106.8 kilometres of ‘Long’, 55.8 kilometres of ‘Short’ and 6.7 kilometres of ‘Family and Kids’ routes.

Mardin, with the support of Governor Tuncay Akkoyun, participated as a cultural partner in the competition, which will make a great contribution to the promotion of Türkiye and is expected to reach more than 50 million people.

The trophies, which will be awarded at the end of the competition, were designed by Ibrahim Halil Eldem, a designer based in Mardin.

Mardin's rich historical heritage

Eldem, the competition’s Türkiye leg’s creative director, said that they are excited to host such a major international cycling race in Türkiye.

Noting that the race will be held in Türkiye for the first time this year and will be broadcast on all international sports channels, Eldem said the race will be broadcast in 70 countries and more than 50 million interactions are expected.

Eldem revealed that he devoted several days to conceptualising the trophy, drawing inspiration from the region’s rich historical heritage.

RECOMMENDED

“The idea for the trophy first took shape when I sketched a design on a napkin, inspired by the bead necklace from the 14,000-year-old Boncuklu Tarla(the Beaded Field). The first sketches of our cup appeared.

Then I spoke with archaeologists and got more technical information about Mardin. In the end, we all agreed on the trophy's shape and drew it afterward."

Symbolising Beaded Field, Mesopotamia

Eldem said they feel a deep sense of responsibility as people of the region to highlight Mardin's rich history and wanted to do so in a beautiful way.

"Our trophies represent the fertile crescent of Mesopotamia, the birthplace of civilization, as well as the Beaded Field. From the front, our trophy looks like a crescent. Every stroke on it represents a bead discovered in the Beaded Field and every step taken in the name of civilization," he said.

Explaining that he was very excited while designing the trophy, Eldem said he was very happy that the trophy had beautiful traces of Mardin.

Eldem added that 28 trophies prepared in Mardin will be given to the ranking athletes.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition