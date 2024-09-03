News published in the Afghan press in recent weeks suggests that some Central Asian countries have taken significant steps towards recognising the Taliban administration in Afghanistan.

According to these reports, three major Central Asian nations—Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan—have already undertaken concrete steps to recognise the Taliban administration and signed important agreements with Kabul.

An August 31 statement quoting Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev said the country had approved Taliban’s representative as chargé d'affaires of Afghanistan in Astana, while Turkmenistan took a similar step in July.

Earlier in June, Kazakh President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said he had removed the Taliban from the list of terrorist organisations to enhance economic relations with Afghanistan.

Similar developments are evident in Uzbekistan-Afghanistan relations, with Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov meeting Afghan Deputy Prime Minister Mawlawi Abdul Kabir on August 18.

“Uzbekistan was the first country to establish official relations with the Islamic Emirate, and these relations are currently being maintained on the basis of goodwill and cooperation. Soon, the ambassador of the Islamic Emirate will be received in Tashkent,” Aripov was quoted as saying by Afghanistan’s national TV, emphasising the development of bilateral ties.

Meanwhile, on August 21, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov told Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi that Turkmenistan was ready to support Afghanistan on the TAPI project, a natural gas pipeline connecting Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

These developments collectively indicate that Central Asian countries are preparing to officially recognise the Taliban administration and establish normalised relations.

These developments merit the question: What factors led these Asian countries to adopt a favourable approach towards the Taliban administration?

Afghanistan under the Taliban

In the three years since the Taliban reassumed power in Afghanistan, world politics has experienced numerous crises.

However, Afghanistan seems to have experienced relative calm in the absence of any serious opposition, allowing the Taliban the space to institutionalise its grip on power.

According to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA)'s June 2024 assessment report, “although two anti-Taliban resistance groups…have carried out confirmed attacks in the capital, armed opposition in the capital and northern provinces has not posed a significant challenge to the Taliban's territorial control since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021”.

The Taliban's administrative structure is primarily based on a religious and military hierarchy, with its supreme leader, "Amir al Muminin", at its head. The executive, judicial, and legislative branches are structured to emphasise adherence to their interpretation of Islamic law and the leader's directives.

In this structure, administrative roles are allocated to forces loyal to the Taliban, and there has been minimal effort to establish an inclusive administration with the participation of other political and social groups.

An analysis of the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan reveals that the group capitalised on tribalism, an element of nation-state crisis, characterised by a fragmented society and a failed state.

Coupled with favourable international conditions, this allowed the Taliban to regain dominance in Afghanistan without facing significant resistance from society, the state, or foreign actors.

Following its takeover of Kabul, the Taliban swiftly consolidated control over all districts within a day. Once the cabinet was announced by the Islamic Emirate, nearly all other actors were excluded from the power structure, resulting in the Taliban monopolising all sources of power.

It can be contended that the most pressing issue for Afghanistan under Taliban administration is completing the nation-building process and forging national unity.

Even after three years of Taliban-led government, it appears that a constitution representing the social fabric is yet to be enacted.

Foreign policy choices

Over the past three years, the Taliban's foreign policy has centred on economic priorities and fostering peaceful relations with neighbouring countries.

Taliban officials have consistently characterised Afghanistan's foreign policy as economically driven. To demonstrate the seriousness of its economic focus, the Taliban appointed Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a prominent figure and signatory of the Doha Agreement, as deputy prime minister in charge of the economy.

However, the lack of official recognition of the Taliban administration poses a significant barrier to foreign investment and economic engagement with international actors.

Despite this challenge, the Taliban administration has successfully attracted substantial foreign investment over the last three years, amounting to approximately $7 billion, with the majority originating from Chinese investors.

In their statements, Taliban officials frequently emphasise their commitment to maintaining neutrality towards various international actors and their refusal to support militant groups that pose threats to other countries.

It can be argued that the principle of neutrality stands as the Taliban's foremost foreign policy preference. While there is no universally accepted definition of a balanced and neutral foreign policy in international politics, neutrality generally entails avoiding involvement in conflicts, especially those between regional and extra-regional powers.

Additionally, it involves refraining from interference in other countries' internal affairs and ensuring that one's own territory does not serve as a source of security threats to other states.

Thus far, the Taliban leadership has endeavoured, at least on paper, to demonstrate its adherence to these principles.

However, the Taliban’s efforts to enhance its image within the international community and gain recognition from countries and international organisations have been impeded by controversial policies regarding women's education and employment.

Unless these policies are revised, the Taliban's chances of being recognised as a legitimate government by the international community, particularly by Western nations, appear slim.

Central Asia and the ‘New Great Game’