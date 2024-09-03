A simple sign-up for a Disney+ account in 2019 put Jeffrey Piccolo at a legal disadvantage after his wife, Dr. Kanokporn ‘Amy’ Tangsuan, died from a severe food allergy at a Disney Springs restaurant in Florida.

Aggrieved by the loss of his wife on October 5, 2023, Piccolo sued the streaming giant in February 2024. Tangsuan had informed the restaurant staff multiple times about her serious nut and dairy allergies before the couple ordered food – scallops, onion rings, broccoli, and corn fritters.

With the lawsuit entering into seventh month, Tangsuan’s death has sparked a critical debate about how corporations use online terms and conditions to evade accountability for incompetence, tardiness, and, in some cases, sheer negligence that can prove fatal for their clients.

In defence, Disney lawyers used Piccolo’s past subscription as a premise to invoke third-party arbitration, which means out of court settlement. Like many other companies, Disney+ has tucked in a clause under its “terms and conditions” that allows them to enforce third-party arbitration in case anyone files a lawsuit against them.

“Disney’s reason for moving to arbitration is that there are embarrassing facts that could come to light in litigation,” David Hoffman, a professor of contract law and civil litigation at the University of Pennsylvania, tells TRT World.

Piccolo’s wife had carefully checked Disney’s website to ensure that their chosen spot, Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant, was allergy-friendly. The couple was reassured by the Disney staff that their food was allergy proof.

Shortly after finishing their meal, as they strolled around the resort, Tangsuan suddenly collapsed.

Piccolo quickly administered an EpiPen injection but it did not work. She later passed away at the local hospital. The cause of her death was diagnosed as anaphylaxis “due to elevated levels of dairy and nuts in her system".

Hoffman says Disney appears to be more concerned with managing the narrative and avoiding bad press, rather than worrying about the financial costs.

“For instance, Disney might have known that the Raglan Road Irish Pub didn’t have adequate protections against cross-contamination of food. They might not have cared about this, even though their webpage states they prioritise safety. What they really want is to keep such facts from becoming public or generating news stories about how you can’t be safe at Disney.”

Terms and conditions, a black hole

By having consumers agree to their terms, most private companies tend to use them to handle legal blowbacks in a “more controlled way,” Hoffman says.

“They are just in some ways changing the place. What they really want is ‘no big scandal’; their advantage for arbitration is that it is ‘private’. That is the big advantage.”