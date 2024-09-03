Türkiye’s strategic location, bridging Europe and Asia, has long made it a crucial player in regional geopolitics. As an essential transit hub for energy resources flowing from Eurasia to Europe, and extending its reach to Africa, Türkiye is positioning itself as a key energy corridor and hub for the 21st century.

The country’s energy strategy is anchored in its pivotal role as a transit route for natural gas and oil pipelines, connecting resource-rich regions like the Caspian Basin, Russia, and the Middle East with energy-hungry markets in Europe. This strategy has been bolstered by several major pipeline projects, both operational and in the planning stages.

One of the most notable projects is the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), part of the Southern Gas Corridor. TANAP, operational since 2018, transports natural gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field through Georgia and Türkiye to Europe, helping to diversify Europe’s energy sources and reduce dependence on Russian gas.

Another crucial pipeline is the TurkStream pipeline, which delivers Russian gas directly to Türkiye and Southeast Europe via the Black Sea, bypassing Ukraine.

In addition, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline has been a cornerstone of Türkiye’s energy infrastructure for over a decade, transporting oil from the Caspian Sea to global markets via the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, providing a crucial route for Caspian oil to reach global markets.

At the Ceyhan terminal, the oil is transferred to large tankers, including Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), for distribution across Europe, the United States, and Asia.

The terminal's strategic location on the Mediterranean allows access to key shipping lanes, such as the Suez Canal and the Strait of Gibraltar, facilitating efficient global exports.

In addition to its role in oil transportation, the BTC pipeline's maritime operations include comprehensive logistics and shipping services, adhering to stringent environmental and safety standards.

This infrastructure not only enhances energy security for Europe by providing an alternative to Russian-controlled routes but also significantly contributes to the economies of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Expanding reach in the region

Ankara is actively pursuing new energy projects to further solidify its role as a key energy hub for Europe. Among these is the planned Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline (TCP), which aims to transport natural gas from Turkmenistan across the Caspian Sea, through Azerbaijan and Türkiye, to Europe.

When realised, this project would further enhance Europe’s energy security by providing an additional non-Russian source of gas.

In 2022, Russia proposed establishing a gas hub in Türkiye as a substitute for its lost sales to Europe, aligning with Ankara’s longstanding ambition to serve as an energy exchange for countries facing shortages.

Negotiations are ongoing, with key Russian and Turkish institutions working on the project’s roadmap.

Despite the ongoing conflict, the transit agreement to deliver Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine still accounted for 15 billion cubic metres (bcm) last year, out of the EU’s total gas consumption of 295 bcm.