WORLD
2 MIN READ
Boko Haram attack kills scores in Nigeria's Mafa village
The attack is in retaliation for the killing of two Boko Haram militants by local vigilantes, according to the local police.
Boko Haram attack kills scores in Nigeria's Mafa village
After shooting at the market and torching buildings, the militants chased other residents into the bush and shot them, a police official says. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Emir Isci
September 3, 2024

Suspected Boko Haram militants roared into a northeastern Nigerian village on motorcycles, opened fire on a market and set shops and homes ablaze, killing at least 127 people, according to Amnesty International and police.

The attack occurred in Yobe, one of three states at the frontline of an insurgency that lasted 15 years.

Thousands of Nigerians have been killed and more than two million displaced.

Yobe police spokesperson Dungus Abdulkarim said the attack in Yobe's Mafa village was apparent retaliation for the killing of two suspected Boko Haram militants by local vigilantes.

After shooting at the market and torching buildings, the militants chased other residents into the bush and shot them, Abdulkarim added.

"The terrorists killed many people, but we are yet to ascertain the actual number of casualties," Abdulkarim said.

RelatedAt least 30 killed in armed attack in Nigeria
RECOMMENDED

High casualties

A military official who accompanied the army's commanding officer for Yobe to Mafa said the route to the village had been rigged with explosives, which troops managed to defuse.

"We recovered 37 corpses and brought them to Babangida General Hospital," said the official, who declined to be identified because he is not authorised to speak to the media.

Modu Mohammed, a resident, said several more residents were missing and estimated the death toll at over 100.

He said some corpses were still in the bush.

RelatedMass trial of 300 Boko Haram members begins in Nigeria
Explore
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition