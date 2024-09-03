Famagusta is set to debut on Netflix on September 20. This production has already ignited fierce debates for its blatant distortion of historical events on the island of Cyprus.

A collaborative product of Greek and Southern Cypriot filmmakers, Famagusta appears to have a singular narrative focus: the portrayal of Cyprus as a victim of so-called Turkish aggression in the 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation.

The series, according to its critics, offers a historical distortion, framing the 1974 Turkish intervention as the inception of the Cyprus problem. It glosses over the deep-seated conflicts and the years of violence that preceded it.

As an island steeped in history and conflict, Cyprus island has long been a stage for violence, with Turkish Cypriots facing persecution and genocidal attacks for decades. The Greek side’s central claim in the series is that the Cyprus issue began with the 1974 Turkish intervention.

“We know that this is not the case. The real problem was the Greek side’s unyielding desire for Enosis—the annexation of the island to Greece,” says Ismail Sahin, a Professor of International Relations at Bandirma Onyedi Eylul University.

“The Cyprus issue began in 1963 due to the terror and armed actions directed at Turkish Cypriots by the Greeks; the 1974 operation is the consequence of the events of 1963,” Sahin adds.

The Akritas Plan, initiated on December 21, 1963, was intended to remove Turkish Cypriots from the political landscape within 48 hours, paving the way for Enosis. Sharing the same goal of uniting Cyprus with Greece, the EOKA (National Organisation of Cypriot Fighters), established in 1954, carried out numerous attacks on Turkish Cypriots from 1957 to 1974.

“But when we look at the Cyprus issue from the Greek perspective, they start the entire narrative from 1974, not what preceded” he explains.

Veterans debunk myths

By the time Turkish paratroopers landed on the island’s northern shores in July 1974, the situation had become untenable. Turkish Cypriots had spent more than a decade under siege.

Professor Ata Atun shares a similar view, emphasising that Türkiye stepped in as the guarantor state after Greece declared its takeover of Cyprus and when the terrorist organisation EOKA B and the Greek National Guard started attacking Turkish Cypriots.

“The Greek Cypriots, who maintain that the Cyprus issue originated in 1974 and have rewritten history to suit their needs, are currently attempting to convince the world that they were the victims of 1974 by using false information and fantastical stories that they cling to,” explains Atun, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at Girne-based Cyprus Science University.

“For eleven years, we were restricted to three percent of the island. Our communities (Turkish Cypriots) were plundered and set on fire,” Atun adds.

“Assuming you are going to deceive everyone, how will you deceive us? I took part in the July 20, 1974, military action that was authorised by international law. The claim that ‘Turkish troops fired at people and the Turkish army bombarded civilian communities’ is something I have never seen or heard of. This is a totally untrue accusation meant to harm one’s reputation.”

Foundation of a new nation state

The year 1974 saw the dawn of a new era with Türkiye’s Peace Operation, a decisive moment that divided the island into two separate states and ended decades of unrest.

Five decades ago, on July 20, elite Turkish paratroopers, supported by tanks and fighter jets, descended on the northern part of Cyprus island in one of modern Türkiye’s largest and most significant military interventions.

The precise and rapid military action of 1974 aimed to protect Turkish Cypriots who were under threat of religious and ethnic cleansing by radical factions among the Greek Cypriots.

A month later, when the operation concluded, the foundation for a new nation state was laid.