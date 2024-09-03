As Paris concluded the 2024 Olympics last month, a few tasks remained for the hosts, with the fate of the gigantic Olympic rings being one of the most contentious.

A debate has arisen over the future of the iconic rings, which were carefully placed on the Eiffel Tower in June, and prominently displayed throughout the games.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has recently announced her plans to keep the rings on the Eiffel Tower. If not the original massive 30-ton structure, Hidalgo proposed replacing it with a lighter, more manageable replica.

However, this plan has faced strong opposition from Parisians. The Association of Descendants of Gustave Eiffel (AGDE) argues that the Eiffel Tower, a historic and cultural symbol of Paris, should not be used as a permanent advertising platform.

Some other great-great-grandsons of the tower's engineer Gustave Eiffel also expressed their disapproval, stating that while the temporary display of the rings during the Games was acceptable, their permanent presence would undermine the tower's role in promoting other events and causes.

Additionally, a Change.org petition has been launched opposing the plan, arguing that "our iconic monument must be restored to its original state."

The issue of what remains behind once the Olympic Games end has always been widely discussed, with the monumental colourful rings among the most visible traces left by the event.

Their fate can vary and is often not widely known.

Here are some examples:

The United Kingdom

As host countries compete to organise the most environmentally-friendly games with minimal waste and carbon footprint, the Olympic rings have sometimes been included in recycling efforts.

In 2012, when the UK hosted the games in London, the rings were displayed at several of the city's iconic locations, including Tower Bridge, St Pancras International station, the Olympic Park, and Heathrow Airport.

The rings at St Pancras were recycled, chopped up, and transformed into colourful benches that now serve various locations across the city.

The rings at Tower Bridge and Heathrow were reportedly recycled as well, while the set in the Olympic Park remains in place to this day.

Japan

Tokyo, the host of the 2020 Games, elevated the sustainability competition by recycling numerous items used during the event, including beds, mobile phones, and even torches.