Türkiye and Egypt have aimed to increase their bilateral trade volume by 50 percent, from $10 billion to $15 billion.

This goal will be a key focus during the Türkiye-Egypt High Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting on Wednesday, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will host his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi in Ankara.

Discussions between the two leaders will include strengthening economic ties, as well as regional issues such as Israel's actions in Gaza.

The meeting is expected to result in the signing of around 20 agreements in various fields, including defence, energy, tourism, health, education and culture.

Agreements to deepen ties

Trade relations have long been a cornerstone of cooperation between Türkiye and Egypt.

Sisi's visit is expected to further increase Türkiye's investments in Egypt, which currently exceed $3 billion.

In 2022, Turkish exports to Egypt totaled $3 billion, while imports from Egypt were slightly higher at $3.1 billion, bringing the total trade volume to $6.1 billion.