Nigeria and China agreed to strengthen ties in the Belt and Road Initiative, human resources development and nuclear energy after the countries' leaders met, a Nigerian government spokesperson has said.

China is Nigeria's biggest bilateral lender, with loans amounting to $5 billion at the end of March, according to figures from Nigeria's Debt Management office.

Both countries have maintained diplomatic ties over the past 50 years. They were strengthened in 2018 when China and Nigeria became partners in the Belt and Road Initiative.

The ensuing partnership has delivered massive infrastructure projects in Nigeria from a deep sea port to rail lines.

Related China’s Xi says ‘no strings attached’ to Africa investments

"This comprehensive strategic partnership should result in robust development, stability, and security in the West African sub-region," President Bola Tinubu said on Tuesday.