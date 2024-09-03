WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nigeria, China sign economic, nuclear energy pact: official
Ahead of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation beginning on Wednesday, China and Nigeria hold bilateral talks to strengthen ties in the Belt and Road Initiative, initiated between the two nations in 2018.
Nigeria, China sign economic, nuclear energy pact: official
Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu at a welcoming ceremony in Beijing ahead of the China Africa Forum. / Photo: Xinhua via AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
September 3, 2024

Nigeria and China agreed to strengthen ties in the Belt and Road Initiative, human resources development and nuclear energy after the countries' leaders met, a Nigerian government spokesperson has said.

China is Nigeria's biggest bilateral lender, with loans amounting to $5 billion at the end of March, according to figures from Nigeria's Debt Management office.

Both countries have maintained diplomatic ties over the past 50 years. They were strengthened in 2018 when China and Nigeria became partners in the Belt and Road Initiative.

The ensuing partnership has delivered massive infrastructure projects in Nigeria from a deep sea port to rail lines.

RelatedChina’s Xi says ‘no strings attached’ to Africa investments

"This comprehensive strategic partnership should result in robust development, stability, and security in the West African sub-region," President Bola Tinubu said on Tuesday.

RECOMMENDED

Nigeria's Tinubu joins a summit of 50 African nations in Beijing this week at the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation which the Chinese leader called an opportunity to consolidate China-Africa relations.

"China and Nigeria, as major developing countries, strengthening strategic coordination, will inject fresh impetus to China-Africa relations in the new era and spearhead common progress among Global South countries," President Xi said.

Tinubu toured the Huawei Research lab and secured a commitment from Huawei to establish a joint solar PV test lab in Nigeria.

Another Chinese firm also pledged to establish an assembly plant for electric tricycles and train Nigerians in technology and renewable energy development.

RelatedUS-Africa Leaders Summit: Countering China in Africa
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition