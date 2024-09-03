Washington DC — The United States has said Israel had agreed to remove its military from densely populated areas along the Philadelphi Corridor [Saladin Axis] as part of truce-prisoner swap deal but refused to offer more details on who gets to control the corridor along the Palestine-Egypt border in besieged Gaza.

"The deal itself, the proposal, including the bridging proposal that we started working with…. included a removal of Israeli Defense Forces from all densely populated areas, and that includes those areas along that corridor. That's the proposal that that Israel had agreed to. We're going to continue to work on this as hard as we can," White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday in a briefing with reporters.

Kirby declined to clarify if US supports Israeli presence on the corridor, a tiny stretch of land about 14km in length and 100 metres wide, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to occupy at all costs — a plan Hamas and neighbouring Egypt reject.

Netanyahu has demanded control of Philadelphi Corridor in any ceasefire deal, stalling negotiations for a ceasefire with Hamas and the release of Israel hostages held by the Palestinian group.

On Monday, Netanyahu signalled he will not compromise.

"This is the oxygen of Hamas," he said, adding: "No one is more committed to freeing the hostages than me … No one will preach to me on this issue."

Netanyahu made his comments after the death of six Israeli hostages whose bodies were recovered by Israeli troops over the weekend.

Kirby on Tuesday said it underscored the urgency to get a ceasefire deal in Gaza and the release of the remaining captives.