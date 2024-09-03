Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has condemned Israel’s genocide in Palestine's Gaza, urging the international community to unite in opposition to what he described as ongoing barbarism.

Altun used the hashtag "333rd day of genocide" to make his comments on the 333rd day of Israel 's war on Gaza on Tuesday.

"Do not remain silent for Gaza. Because one of humanity's darkest moments is unfolding in Gaza," he wrote. "The attacks that have been ongoing for 333 days have razed to ground cities."

He stated that Israeli forces have bombed mosques, churches, schools, and hospitals with no regard for civilian life, exposing Tel Aviv for deliberately targeting journalists covering the situation in the Palestinian enclave.

"Gazans are being subjected to genocide before the eyes of the world," he said.

He called on the international community to take a united stand against the violence, urging unity to put an end to the "tragedy" and protect the lives of children in the Israeli warn-torn region.