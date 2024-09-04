Wednesday, September 4, 2024

1812 GMT — The European Union must put more pressure and sanctions on Israel to stop the genocide in Gaza, Palestinian Ambassador to the EU Adel Atieh said.

"Until today, the EU and its member states failed to adopt any complete measures, and this contributes to the situation where we can see that the two-state solution is increasingly problematic, and there is no serious prospect to implement the two-state solution and also to stop the war, a genocide, in Gaza," Atieh told Anadolu.

He said some countries in the bloc are openly and strongly supporting Israel and preventing an EU-wide consensus for the recognition of Palestine as a state, the introduction of more sanctions on Israel for its genocidal war in Gaza and its expansion of illegal settlements.

"Too many member states are opposing the work of the International Criminal Court to release arrest warranty against (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and those responsible for the work of genocide in Palestine. Some of the countries are opposing the mandate of the International Justice Court, which also released an advisory opinion regarding the illegality of the occupation" which has divided EU member states, he said.

More updates 👇

1859 GMT — Hamas 'rejected everything' in Gaza truce talks, Netanyahu claims

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that Hamas had rejected all elements of a proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza that would help facilitate the release of hostages.

"Hamas has rejected everything... I hope that changes because I want those hostages out," Netanyahu told a news conference, casting doubt on the possibility of a breakthrough one day after the State Department said it was "time to finalise that deal".

"We're trying to find some area to begin the negotiations," Netanyahu said. "They (Hamas) refuse to do that... (They said) there's nothing to talk about."

1751 GMT — Released Israeli hostage accuses Netanyahu of betrayal

A recently released Israeli hostage from Gaza accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of betraying his office by "abandoning" Israeli captives, urging President Isaac Herzog to make this known publicly.

Liat Atzili’s remarks came during a surprising and unplanned speech at an official ceremony marking the eighth anniversary of the death of former President Shimon Peres at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

A resident of Nir Oz, Atzili was held in Gaza for 54 days. Her husband was killed on Oct. 7, 2023, during the Hamas incursion which claimed around 1,200 lives and around 250 others were taken as hostages.

1735 GMT — Israel won't leave Gaza border corridor until it is secure: Netanyahu

Israel will not withdraw its troops from the border area between southern Gaza and Egypt until there is a guarantee that it can never be used as a lifeline for the resistance movement Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"Until that happens, we're there," he told a news conference in Jerusalem.

1638 GMT — Woman dead in Israeli strikes: Lebanon health ministry

Lebanon's Health Ministry said Israeli strikes killed a woman and wounded five other people in the country's south, nearly 11 months since hostilities broke out between Israel and Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has exchanged near daily cross-border fire with Israeli forces since Palestinian resistance group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, triggering war in Gaza.

"Israeli enemy artillery fire targeting the locality of Qabrikha killed a woman and wounded two other people, including a 12-year-old," the ministry said in a statement.

Three other people were wounded in an Israeli strike targeting the border locality of Hula, the ministry said.

1609 GMT — Türkiye, Egypt seek greater recognition of Palestinian statehood

Türkiye and Egypt have called for greater international recognition of Palestinian statehood.

In a joint declaration following the first Türkiye-Egypt High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, Ankara and Cairo reaffirmed their steadfast support for ending the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and for the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent and sovereign state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders.

They also emphasised their commitment to protecting the right of return for all Palestinian refugees.

1619 GMT — US senator to Hamas leader: 'We're gonna kill you'

United States Senator Lindsey Graham vowed to kill Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar if former President Donald Trump is elected in November.

Graham, speaking to Fox News, criticised the Biden administration for not doing enough to support Israel and its dealing with Iran and proxy groups in the Middle East.

When Trump gets into office, Graham said the hostages will come home "because he (Trump) will tell the Ayatollah, ‘I’m holding you accountable for the safety and the well-being of these people, and if they don’t come home, you’re going to pay a price.’”

Graham said President Joe Biden is a "weak person" in Iran's eyes. "Only person weaker than him is (US Vice President) Kamala Harris. God bless our friends in Israel. God help our friends in Israel. Donald Trump is on the way."

His remarks came after the US Justice Department filed criminal charges on Tuesday against senior Hamas leaders for their roles in the Oct. 7 attack in Israel.

1609 GMT — Türkiye, Egypt seek greater recognition of Palestinian statehood

Türkiye and Egypt have called for greater international recognition of Palestinian statehood.

In a joint declaration following the first Türkiye-Egypt High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, Ankara and Cairo reaffirmed their steadfast support for ending the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and for the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent and sovereign state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders.

They also emphasised their commitment to protecting the right of return for all Palestinian refugees.

1507 GMT — Concerns grow over Netanyahu’s plan to impose military rule in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sparked concerns about a possible reoccupation of Gaza and a return to military rule, a significant shift since the 2005 withdrawal from the Palestinian enclave.

These concerns were intensified by Netanyahu’s insistence on maintaining control over the Philadelphi Corridor on the Gaza-Egypt border, and his order to the army to prepare to distribute humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, humanitarian aid distribution has been handled by the UN and international organizations amid famine in the territory caused by the onslaught and Israel’s years-long blockade.

In the early months of the war, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken repeatedly asserted that Israel would not reoccupy Gaza, rebuild settlements there, or reimpose the blockade.

This assertion, however, runs counter to Netanyahu’s refusal to propose a post-war plan for Gaza, his insistence on maintaining Israeli military presence in the Philadelphi Corridor, and his order to the army to prepare to distribute humanitarian aid, which effectively means remaining in Gaza.

1459 GMT — Israel, its backers responsible for every death in Gaza: Erdogan

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Israel and its backers are responsible for every person who has died in Gaza due to severe food, water, and medicine shortages.

"The responsibility for every innocent person who dies in Gaza due to starvation, thirst, or lack of medicine lies with Israel and its supporters,” Erdogan said in a news conference with his visiting Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan stressed that the "culprits" who are behind the death of 41,000 people in Gaza should be standing in courtrooms, not at congressional podiums.

He underlined that Tel Aviv has maintained an "uncompromising, obstructive" stance in Gaza ceasefire talks with Palestinian groups.

1403 GMT — At least 33 killed as Israel continues its deadly military operation in northern West Bank

At least 33 Palestinians have been killed and 140 others injured in a major Israeli military operation in the northern West Bank since last week, the Health Ministry said.

“Seven children and two elderly people were among the victims,” the ministry added in a statement.

The highest death toll was recorded in Jenin with 19 fatalities, the ministry said.

1321 GMT — Far-right Israeli settlers storm Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque

Far-right Israeli settlers forced their way into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem and performed Talmudic rituals there.

Video clips shared on social media platforms showed the settlers performing their ritual in full view of Israeli police.

Nir Hasson, a journalist for Israeli daily Haaretz, posted a video on X showing right-wing settlers performing what is known as the “epic prostration” on the eastern side of the mosque, lying their bodies on the ground towards the Dome of the Rock, and praying loudly.

1241 GMT —Mediators to present 'compromise plan' for Gaza ceasefire

Mediators are expected to present a "compromise plan" for a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said the plan will be presented on Friday, without providing details about its content.

KAN said Mossad Chief David Barnea informed mediators that Israel is ready to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor on the Gaza-Egypt border in the second phase of the ceasefire plan.

Barnea conveyed this message to mediators despite statements made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel would maintain security control over the axis.

1248 GMT — UN welcomes progress in Gaza polio campaign, calls for permanent ceasefire

Good progress is being made in rolling out a polio vaccine to children in Gaza but a permanent ceasefire in the 11-month war is needed to ease humanitarian suffering, the main United Nations agency for Palestinians said.

UNRWA said that three days into the campaign in areas of central Gaza, around 187,000 children had received the vaccine. The campaign will move to other areas of the Palestinian enclave for the second stage.

"Great progress! Every day in the Middle Areas of #Gaza, more children are getting vaccines against #Polio," the head of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, said on X on Wednesday.

"While these polio 'pauses' are giving people some respite, what is urgently needed is a permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages + the standard flow of humanitarian supplies including medical and hygiene supplies (into Gaza)," he said.

1232 GMT — ICC raises alarm over 'threats,' US pressure on Israel probe

The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor has expressed concern over pressure the court is facing from the United States regarding its investigations into Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

In an interview with Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper, Karim Khan disclosed that ICC officials were receiving personal "threats" from supporters of Russia and Israel.

“If we allow these types of attacks … threats … to dismantle or erode the legal institutions that have been built since the Second World War, does anybody believe it will end with the International Criminal Court?” warned Khan.

Noting that Japan is the biggest funder of the ICC, Khan urged Japan’s cooperation in influencing the US.

"You cannot allow an attack on the court … then you have no rules-based system," said Khan, adding: "It’s better for the country and better for the world, almost invariably, to have the courage to stand on principle rather than standing on expediency."

“Our responsibility is to use our resources effectively to investigate incriminating and exonerating evidence equally until such time as we feel that the major criminal allegations have been thoroughly investigated,” Khan said.

1212 GMT — Türkiye denounces Netanyahu’s 'unacceptable' claims against Egypt