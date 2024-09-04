Asian stocks tumbled on Wednesday after Wall Street had its worst day since early August, with the heavyweight Nvidia falling 9.5%, leading to a global decline in chip-related stocks.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 3.8% to 37,211.09, leading losses in Asia. Electronics and semiconductor company Tokyo Electron slumped 7% in morning trading.

South Korea's Kospi was down 3.0% to 2,584.81, with tech giant Samsung Electronics dropping 3.1%. Taiwan's Taiex lost 4.0%, dragged down by the heavyweight Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, which was 4.7% lower.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 2.1% to 7,933.40 after Wednesday data showed the country's GDP grew by 1% compared to the second quarter of 2023, slightly above experts' forecast. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index declined 1.1% to 17,462.25 and the Shanghai Composite index shed 0.5% to 2,789.39.

US futures were lower. Rising oil supply was driving down prices, as Libya moved closer to resolving a conflict over control of the country's oil revenue that meant its oil production may soon increase.

Benchmark US crude fell 45 cents to $69.89 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 42 cents to $73.33 a barrel.

Growing worries about China's economy — the world's largest importer of crude oil — also amplified doubts about future oil demand, especially after the recent release of weak data, which was dragged down by a real estate slump and weak consumption.

The S&P 500's heaviest weight, Nvidia, fell 9.5% on Tuesday. Its stock has been struggling even after the chip company topped high expectations for its latest profit report.

The subdued performance could bolster criticism that Nvidia and other Big Tech stocks simply soared too high in Wall Street's frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology. Global semiconductor-related stocks declined on Wednesday.