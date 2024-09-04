Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has handed in his letter of resignation to the country's parliament, its speaker said on Wednesday.

Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk in a statement on Facebook shared a photo of the resignation letter, saying it will be considered during an upcoming plenary session.

Neither Stefanchuk nor Kuleba have given any reasons for the resignation.

A day earlier, Stefanchuk announced that he received resignation letters from other Ukrainian ministers for reasons that have yet to be determined.

Kuleba has served as Ukraine's foreign minister since 2020.

During a morning programme on the local 11 TV channel in August 2023, Kuleba said he would step down from the office under two conditions — if President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked him to do so or if he should get into "fundamental contradiction with foreign policy".​​​​​​​