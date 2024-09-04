Jordan, Qatar, Palestine and Kuwait have condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s accusations that weapons are being smuggled to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas through the Egyptian border.

On Monday, Netanyahu renewed his refusal to withdraw Israeli troops from the Philadelphi Corridor — a demilitarised area along Egypt’s border with Gaza — and claimed that the corridor was a "lifeline" for Hamas to rearm.

In response, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said Israel's "baseless allegations" are "aimed at obstructing the mediation efforts undertaken by Egypt, Qatar, and the US to reach a swap deal leading to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza."

It said the claims were also "promoted by Israeli officials in futile attempts to justify the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the occupied West Bank".

Jordan expressed its “full solidarity with Egypt in confronting all Israeli claims," which is deemed a "condemnable incitement and an escalation that aggravates the serious tension in the region."

'Attempt to falsify facts'

Finally, the Qatari Foreign Ministry also expressed “full solidarity" with Egypt and rejected the statements made by "the Prime Minister of the Israeli occupation"

"He tried to use Egypt's name to distract Israeli public opinion and obstruct joint mediation efforts aimed at a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of hostages and detainees.

“The Israeli occupation's approach based on an attempt to falsify facts and mislead world public opinion by repeating lies will ultimately lead to the demise of peace efforts and the expansion of violence in the region,” it said.

Qatar stressed the need “to strengthen regional and international efforts to oblige Israel to immediately end its brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip, in preparation for addressing the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Strip.”