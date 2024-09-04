Danish police have apprehended activist Greta Thunberg at a Copenhagen protest against the war in Gaza, a spokesperson for the student group organising the demonstration said.

Six people were detained at the scene at the Copenhagen University on Wednesday after some 20 people had blocked the entrance to a building and three entered, a police spokesperson said.

Police declined to confirm the identities of any of those arrested but a spokesperson for the Students Against the Occupation said that Thunberg had been held.