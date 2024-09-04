WORLD
Police 'detain' Greta Thunberg at Gaza war protest in Denmark
Police declined to identify those arrested at a Copenhagen protest against Israel's war in Gaza but the Students Against the Occupation said activist Greta Thunberg had been held.
A picture of Thunberg published by daily Ekstra Bladet showed Thunberg wearing what the newspaper said were handcuffs. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 4, 2024

Danish police have apprehended activist Greta Thunberg at a Copenhagen protest against the war in Gaza, a spokesperson for the student group organising the demonstration said.

Six people were detained at the scene at the Copenhagen University on Wednesday after some 20 people had blocked the entrance to a building and three entered, a police spokesperson said.

Police declined to confirm the identities of any of those arrested but a spokesperson for the Students Against the Occupation said that Thunberg had been held.

A picture of Thunberg published by daily Ekstra Bladet showed Thunberg wearing what the newspaper said were handcuffs.

SOURCE:Reuters
