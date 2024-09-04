CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Lightning strikes, damages Rome's ancient Constantine Arch
The lightning occurred during a storm that felled trees and flooded streets in the Italian capital but the extent of the damage to the Constantine Arch is still being evaluated.
The honorary arch, more than 20 metres (nearly 70 feet) in height, was erected in 315 CE-- to celebrate the victory of Emperor Constantine over Maxentius following the battle at Milvian Bridge. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
September 4, 2024

Lightning has struck Rome's Constantine Arch near the Colosseum during a violent thunderstorm, loosening fragments from the ancient structure.

The fragments from Tuesday's lightning strike were immediately gathered and secured by workers at the Colosseum Archeological Park, officials said.

The extent of the damage was being evaluated.

“The recovery work by technicians was timely. Our workers arrived immediately after the lightning strike. All of the fragments were recovered and secured,’’ the park said in a statement.

The lightning occurred during a storm that felled trees and flooded streets in the Italian capital.

The honorary arch, more than 20 metres (nearly 70 feet) in height, was erected in 315 CE to celebrate the victory of Emperor Constantine over Maxentius following the battle at Milvian Bridge.

