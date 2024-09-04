In recent days, the focus of security experts has shifted to the nuclear power plant in the Russian city of Kursk that is fending off against a Ukrainian incursion.

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog has expressed concern about the danger of damage to the nuclear reactors amid the ongoing fight. Russia blames Ukraine for intentionally trying to strike the power plant with drones.

However, analysts say that the Ukrainian army's activity around the Kursk nuclear power station is more a strategic move than an immediate threat as Kiev tries to pressure Russia into ceasefire negotiations.

It's a "bluff" similar to previous Russian manoeuvres at the Zaporizhzhia plant, which came under Russian control in the wake of its full-scale war, says Dr Jakub Korejba, a research fellow at the Ankara-based AVIM Center for Eurasian Studies.

It is part of a broader effort by both sides to use nuclear threats as propaganda tools to stimulate peace talks and influence international and domestic opinions.

"This is more of a propagandist media informational activity than a military one. Ukraine is sending a signal to Russia, saying, 'If you don't agree to stop attacking us, we can do whatever, including a nuclear catastrophe.' But that's all bluff."

Alexey Likhachev, the head of the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom), said in an interview on Tuesday that the safety risks associated with the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant are "very high".

“I still assess the risks as very high," he said.

Likhachev mentioned that two of the plant’s reactors have been decommissioned, a fourth is currently undergoing scheduled maintenance, and the third unit remains fully operational.