Germany, home to the second-largest Muslim population in Western Europe, saw a far-right party become the dominant force in a state parliament for the first time since World War II.

While data revealed earlier this year shows the number of crimes against the country’s five million Muslims has more than doubled last year, the far-right surge goes hand in hand with the growing intolerance toward minorities and immigrants. And old divisions between east and west Germany have made matters worse.

“Anti-immigration sentiment is much stronger in the East than in the West. The ongoing debate over the AfD's success may, therefore, expose the remaining gaps in German reunification,” says Oliviero Angeli, Chair of Political Theory and History of Political Thought at the Technical University of Dresden.

The Alternative for Germany (AfD), a prominent force behind the far-right surge in the European Parliament elections this June, isn't just another far-right party, Angeli tells TRT World.

“It's particularly extreme in its political stance and taps into issues that resonate deeply with East Germans.”

In the regional elections, AfD secured 32.8 percent of the vote in eastern state of Thuringia, and came a close second in another major state election in Saxony, where it secured 41 seats, just one seat shy of the conservatives, who won 42 seats.

Other experts agree that the rise of the German far-right is largely driven by growing anti-Muslim and anti-immigration sentiments, compounded by poor economic conditions, particularly in the country's east.

AfD has successfully exploited rising anti-immigration and anti-establishment sentiment, especially in East Germany, according to Arthur Bueno, senior lecturer at University of Passau.

“The party has capitalised on this (economic) discontent, directing it against immigrants in a typical far-right manner, simplifying complex social problems by blaming the most vulnerable and members of the ‘out-group,’” Bueno tells TRT World.

In 2023, approximately 1,464 crimes nationwide were classified as Islamophobic, compared to 610 in the previous year, according to a report by the German media.

This year, police reported 137 Islamophobic crimes in the first quarter. The dramatic rise in anti-Muslim crimes, reportedly linked to Israel's war in Gaza, coincides with the resurgence of the far-right in the country's regional elections.

Thuringia's shift is particularly significant as it was previously led by the far-left The Left (Die Linke) party. Many find this shift unsurprising, given eastern Germany's historical tendency to lean to the right.

Hate campaigns

Regional elections will continue across the country in the coming weeks, state by state, with expectations that the AfD might achieve a majority in more regions, including Brandenburg, where Berlin is located.

This heightens concerns about the safety of Muslims and other minority groups in the country.

Angeli notes that it is likely that the electoral victories of far-right parties like the AfD may embolden extremists, normalising intolerance and increasing the risk of violence against religious minorities.

“Although the Muslim population in eastern Germany is relatively small, it is precisely in one of the region’s largest cities, Dresden, where extremist movements like PEGIDA—closely linked to the AfD—have been amplifying anti-Muslim sentiment for years, making the region increasingly hostile to religious tolerance.”

“Summer, sun, remigration” was the slogan of the party’s electoral campaign, echoing across the streets of the predominantly rural Thuringia state.

The concept of remigration, as the party claimed, referred to the deportation of “foreigners who were legally obliged to leave the country.” However, the plan also suggested that migrants could be forcefully deported to their countries of origin via mass deportations, even without their consent. Those holding German passports could also be targeted.

Rolf Frankenberger, Managing Director at the Institute for Research on Far Right Extremism at University of Tuebingen, views the results as unsurprising but emphasises that they will have significant implications for both civil society and political culture.

The Thuringia branch of the widely-known far-right AfD has taken a particularly radical turn under regional leadership of Hocke, who once described the Holocaust memorial in Berlin as a “monument of shame” and criticised how Germany remembers its Nazi history.

The branch was placed under official surveillance in 2020 by the German domestic intelligence service as a “proven right-wing extremist” group.

Resentment, neglect, division

Divided into communist East Germany and secular-liberal West Germany after World War II, the country officially reunited on October 3, 1990. However, deep social divisions persist to this day.

The east has historically been poorer than the west, and in recent years, many Germans from the east have been leaving small villages for larger cities.

While a real social “reunification” has long been on the national agenda, experts say the Ukraine war, in which the German government has been deeply involved, has exacerbated political and economic divisions in the country.

“The federal government's support for Ukraine is viewed negatively in many parts of Eastern Germany. The perception that resources, which could be used to improve the lives of Eastern Germans, are being diverted to support a foreign conflict—a narrative echoed by Sahra Wagenknecht’s party—fuels rising anti-immigration and anti-establishment sentiment,” Bueno says.

All the experts TRT World spoke to emphasised that the growing sense of abandonment among people in the East has been a significant factor in recent years, which the AfD has effectively leveraged to gain more popular support.

“The AfD is strong in rural areas and in small towns, which are very different from large cosmopolitan German cities. Rural areas often feel left behind and have shrinking populations – a perfect recipe for anger and resentment,” says Daniel Kinderman, lecturer of politics at University of Delaware.