Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit North Macedonia, a small but strategically significant Balkan nation, to hold talks with the country’s top brass on various topics, including trade, defence industry cooperation, and bilateral relations.

Diplomatic sources have confirmed that Fidan’s official visit will include high-level discussions. During his visit on Thursday, he is expected to meet with Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, Speaker of the Parliament Afrim Gashi, and his counterpart Timco Mucunski.

The discussions will focus on combating the FETO terror group and other security issues, enhancing economic relations, and strengthening ties in the military and defence industries. They will also explore opportunities to increase cooperation and investment in sectors such as construction, energy, and infrastructure.

Defence industry collaboration is also on the docket, with the potential for significant developments in military ties underscored by ASELSAN, a Turkish defence giant, opening a representative office in Skopje.

Fidan is also scheduled to meet with lawmakers of Turkish origin in the North Macedonian Parliament, leaders of Albanian political parties, and members of the Macedonian-Turkish community.

Stronger Ties