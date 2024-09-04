TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish FM Fidan's visit to North Macedonia reflects a growing alliance
Türkiye and North Macedonia are considering updating their two-decade-old Free Trade Agreement to strengthen bilateral trade and double the current trade volume, which currently stands at $1 billion.
Turkish FM Fidan's visit to North Macedonia reflects a growing alliance
Fidan will meet with lawmakers of Turkish origin in the North Macedonian Parliament, leaders of Albanian political parties, and members of the Macedonian-Turkish community. / Photo: AA / AA
Ibrahim KARAPOLATIbrahim KARAPOLAT
September 4, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit North Macedonia, a small but strategically significant Balkan nation, to hold talks with the country’s top brass on various topics, including trade, defence industry cooperation, and bilateral relations.

Diplomatic sources have confirmed that Fidan’s official visit will include high-level discussions. During his visit on Thursday, he is expected to meet with Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, Speaker of the Parliament Afrim Gashi, and his counterpart Timco Mucunski.

The discussions will focus on combating the FETO terror group and other security issues, enhancing economic relations, and strengthening ties in the military and defence industries. They will also explore opportunities to increase cooperation and investment in sectors such as construction, energy, and infrastructure.

Defence industry collaboration is also on the docket, with the potential for significant developments in military ties underscored by ASELSAN, a Turkish defence giant, opening a representative office in Skopje.

Fidan is also scheduled to meet with lawmakers of Turkish origin in the North Macedonian Parliament, leaders of Albanian political parties, and members of the Macedonian-Turkish community.

Stronger Ties

RECOMMENDED

The two countries share common historical and cultural ties, with Türkiye being the seventh-largest trading partner of North Macedonia.

The bilateral trade volume stands at $1 billion, with Turkish investments in North Macedonia approaching $2 billion. Ankara and Skopje are considering updating their Free Trade Agreement to boost their trade volume to $2 billion.

With Turks comprising 3.98 percent of the population in North Macedonia, Ankara prioritises ensuring the rights of the Turkish community, including their right to education in their mother tongue and proportional employment in the public sector.

This visit follows Fidan’s previous trip to Skopje for the South-East European Cooperation Process Summit of Heads of State and Government, where he represented Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

This visit underscores Türkiye’s strategic interest in the Balkans. For Ankara, North Macedonia is not merely a historical partner but a key player in its broader regional outreach.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition