TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye slams Netanyahu's allegation that Hamas gets weapons from Egypt
Israeli PM Netanyahu keeps spreading falsehoods to cover up his actions in Gaza and block ceasefire talks, says Turkish foreign ministry
Türkiye slams Netanyahu's allegation that Hamas gets weapons from Egypt
Turkish Foreign Ministry releases a statement denouncing Israeli PM's accusations against Egypt. / Photo: TRT World / TRT World
Ibrahim KARAPOLATIbrahim KARAPOLAT
September 4, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu continues to manipulate public opinion with falsehoods aimed at covering up his actions in Gaza and obstructing ceasefire negotiations, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

Renewing his refusal to withdraw Israeli troops from the Philadelphi Corridor, Netanyahu on Monday claimed that weapons are being smuggled to the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, from across the Egyptian border.

In a statement released on X on Wednesday, the ministry said: "Netanyahu's recent claims against Egypt, made to justify maintaining Israeli military presence in the Philadelphi Corridor, are unacceptable. "

RECOMMENDED

"We support the Arab Republic of Egypt’s efforts to mediate an end to the conflict in Gaza and extend humanitarian aid to millions of Palestinian people. "

Jordan, Qatar, Palestine and Kuwait have also condemned Netanyahu’s accusations, saying it was a ploy to the mediation process that can end the Gaza war.

More than 40,861 Palestinians have been killed and 94,398 have been wounded in Israel's war in Gaza since October 7, the besieged enclave's Health Ministry said in a statement.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition