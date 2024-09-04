Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu continues to manipulate public opinion with falsehoods aimed at covering up his actions in Gaza and obstructing ceasefire negotiations, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

Renewing his refusal to withdraw Israeli troops from the Philadelphi Corridor, Netanyahu on Monday claimed that weapons are being smuggled to the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, from across the Egyptian border.

In a statement released on X on Wednesday, the ministry said: "Netanyahu's recent claims against Egypt, made to justify maintaining Israeli military presence in the Philadelphi Corridor, are unacceptable. "