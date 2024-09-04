WORLD
Hungary rebuffs EU's 'political hysteria' over permits for Russians
The EU raised concerns after Hungary extended a "national card" system to Russians and Belarusians during the Ukraine war.
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban remains the only EU leader to maintain close ties with the Kremlin since Russia's 2022 military operation on Ukraine. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
September 4, 2024

Hungary has dismissed as "political hysteria" fears that its new work and residency permit scheme for Russian and Belarusian nationals heightened the risk of spying in the European Union.

"There is no legal and security issue whatsoever when it comes to the national card," Hungary's minister for European Union affairs, Janos Boka, told a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday.

"However there is... a clear political hysteria which is created by the majority of the European parliament and certain member states."

Boka described the timing of the visit and of the extension as a "coincidence", adding the scheme did not impact visa and entry procedure.

The European Commission and the European Parliament's biggest group raised concerns after Hungary extended a "national card" system to citizens of the two countries amid the war in Ukraine.

Previously only available to Ukrainian and Serbian citizens, Hungary's national card system was extended to eight countries, including Russia and Belarus in July.

The same month, Orban enraged fellow EU leaders by jetting to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, just days after Hungary took on the EU's six-month rotating presidency.

Broader tensions

The concerns partly reflect broader tensions between EU leaders and the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has maintained close ties with Moscow despite Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

The holder of such a card is allowed to work in Hungary without any special security clearance and can bring their family to the country.

"The National Card will be issued in accordance with the relevant EU framework and with due consideration of the possible security risks involved," Hungary’s Interior Minister Sandor Pinter wrote in a letter last month addressing to the European Union's internal affairs chief.

"In this respect, the Hungarian legislation and practice, which the Commission has not objected to so far, has not changed," Pinter wrote in the letter published on X by EU affairs minister Janos Boka.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
