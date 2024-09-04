At least 33 Palestinians have been killed and 140 others injured in a major Israeli military operation in the occupied northern West Bank since last week, the Health Ministry said.

"Seven children and two elderly people were among the victims," the ministry added in a statement on Wednesday.

The highest death toll was recorded in Jenin city with 19 fatalities, the ministry said.

The Israeli army last week launched its largest military operation in the occupied northern West Bank in two decades, causing massive destruction in the area.

Jenin Mayor Nidal al-Obaidi on Wednesday declared the northern West Bank city a "disaster area" as the Israeli army continued its operations there.

"The Israeli army is continuing to destroy the infrastructure in Jenin and its camp," he told Anadolu.