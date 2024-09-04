Growing up in the United States, we have been taught that our government has tried to foster "peace" in the Middle East for decades. But this version of "peace" has included the slaughter of hundreds of thousands of innocent Iraqis, Afghanis, Syrians, and many more.

For Palestine, "peace" was introduced through the farce of finding a "two-state solution." The US is now "working tirelessly" to achieve a ceasefire – an empty promise that will still leave Palestinians under occupation, with less than 20 percent of historic Palestine remaining and the complete decimation of Gaza.

As the crisis in Gaza unfolds before the world's eyes, streamed live across social media platforms, a stark reality has become increasingly clear: politics and politicians will not save Palestine.

Failure of political solutions

For decades, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been a political football in Washington, with each administration promising new peace initiatives and diplomatic breakthroughs. Yet, as the genocide in Gaza mounts and the humanitarian crisis deepens, the impotence of political solutions has never been more apparent.

The historical record is littered with failed peace agreements that, far from resolving the conflict, have often exacerbated Palestinian suffering. The Oslo Accords of 1993 and 1995 stand as a stark reminder of the failure of political "solutions."

Hailed at the time as a breakthrough for peace, the Oslo process instead became a mechanism for entrenching Israeli control while providing a veneer of legitimacy to the occupation.

Under Oslo, the Palestinian territories were divided into areas A, B, and C, ostensibly as a temporary measure towards Palestinian statehood. In reality, this fragmentation allowed Israel to tighten its grip on resources and movement, while absolving itself of responsibility for the Palestinian population.

The promised withdrawal of Israeli forces and transfer of authority to Palestinians never fully materialised. Instead, Israeli settlements expanded rapidly, and a complex system of checkpoints, permits, and a separation wall further restricted Palestinian lives and livelihoods.

The failure of Oslo illustrates a broader pattern: political agreements often prioritise the appearance of progress over substantive change. They provide cover for continued oppression while doing little to address the fundamental power imbalances at the heart of the conflict.

Both Democrats and Republicans in the US maintain unwavering support for Israel, despite mounting evidence of human rights violations and the clear failure of past peace initiatives. This bipartisan consensus, seemingly impervious to public opinion or moral considerations, has laid bare the limitations of America's two-party system in addressing complex global issues.

Even if public pressure were to force an arms embargo on Israel, the country's stated desire to expand control over the greater Middle East suggests a protracted conflict that transcends any single policy decision.

The hard truth is that no politician, no matter how well-intentioned, can single-handedly untangle the web of historical, geopolitical, and economic factors that perpetuate the systematic colonisation of Palestinians.

Rise of political independence

This realisation has catalysed a seismic shift in the American political consciousness. As voters witness the failure of both major parties to meaningfully address the crisis in Gaza, many find themselves politically homeless.

This disillusionment has fueled calls for the creation of a viable third party - one that better represents the nuanced views of a populace increasingly sceptical of establishment politics.

The appeal of political independence stems from a desire for moral consistency. Voters who oppose police brutality at home are drawing parallels to the treatment of Palestinians, recognising that principles of justice shouldn't stop at national borders.

This awakening transcends traditional left-right divides, uniting diverse groups under a banner of human rights and anti-imperialism. On a basic level, people recognise the sheer hypocrisy of a nation professing human rights, while having sent arms shipments every single day to the perpetrators of genocide.

Eroding trust