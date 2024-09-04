TÜRKİYE
Israeli oppression shows perils of technological power without morality
"Technological power, when divorced from moral principles, can lead to the destruction of humanity," warns Türkiye's industry and technology minister.
The industry and technology minister further emphasised the transformative impact of AI on various sectors, particularly the media. / Photo: AA / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
September 4, 2024

Türkiye's industry and technology minister has condemned the Israeli oppression in Palestine's Gaza, misusing technological advancements to infringe upon human rights and international law.

"Israel's oppression in Palestine has clearly demonstrated how technological power, when divorced from moral principles, can lead to the destruction of humanity," Mehmet Fatih Kacir said, addressing a conference on "Navigating AI and Media" at the Turkish metropolis Istanbul on Wednesday.

Kacir further addressed the ethical dimensions of AI at the event held by the Association of the Balkan News Agencies – Southeast Europe (ABNA-SE).

Warning that AI is becoming "a tool for cultural dominance and digital fascism," Kacir affirmed Türkiye's commitment to "encouraging a diverse and pluralistic media landscape."

He further commended Turkish media outlets for their coverage of "the horrific events in Gaza," the besieged Palestinian enclave where Israel has been carrying out a relentless war since October 7.

Describing TRT and Anadolu Agency's presence in Gaza as a "moral duty to ensure that truthfulness reaches not only the 85 million people in Türkiye but also audiences worldwide," Kacir applauded Turkish media for being the voice of the Palestinian people.

Risks of utilising AI in journalism

The industry and technology minister further emphasised the transformative impact of AI on various sectors, particularly the media.

Touching on algorithmic journalism applications, which use AI to produce content that is indistinguishable from those prepared by people, Kacir warned of AI's growing potential for misuse, manipulation, and misinformation through technologies like deepfakes.

"The line between fabrication and reality in the media is becoming increasingly blurred," he said, underscoring the increasing need to ensure accuracy.

Kacir also stressed the importance of global collaboration on AI governance. He noted that while this technology is developing rapidly, much of the progress is driven by private companies focused primarily on profit, without "a direct responsibility to the public."

He called for a "unified, transparent, and globally coordinated approach" to AI regulation and the need for principled journalism.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
